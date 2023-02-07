Rosatom director-general Alexey Likhachev, and Myanmar’s Union Minister for Science and Technology Myo Thein Kyaw signed the intergovernmental agreement, at the Nuclear Technology Information Centre in Yangon, Myanmar

Russia, Myanmar signed the intergovernmental agreement. (Credit: The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM.)

The governments of Russia and Myanmar have signed an agreement for developing cooperation in the field of using nuclear technologies for peaceful purposes.

The pact was signed at the Nuclear Technology Information Centre in Yangon, Myanmar, a joint project between Myanmar’s Ministry of Science and Technology, and Russian nuclear power company.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two countries will work together on implementing small nuclear power plants (SNPP).

Myanmar Prime Minister, State Administration Council Chairman and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said: “This agreement is the cooperation not only for the Small Nuclear Power Plant but also the applications of nuclear technology in multi sectors and it will enhance socio-economic development of the country.”

Both parties believe that the intergovernmental agreement will strengthen relationships between Russia and Myanmar, building a solid foundation for further cooperation.

The Nuclear Technology Information Centre in Yangon provides knowledge about the principles of the nuclear industry and the operation of nuclear power plants, among other things.

It aims to generate interest in scientific education and enhance the process of personnel training necessary for developing the nuclear industry in Myanmar.

Following the official signing, Alexey Likhachev addressed the students of Myanmar technical universities on nuclear technologies and answered their questions.

Alexey Likhachev said: “Today begins a new chapter in the history of Russian-Myanmar relations, the 75th anniversary of which we are celebrating this year.

“The creation of a new industry in the country will undoubtedly benefit the energy sector, industry and the economy of Myanmar. Nuclear energy offers a steady reliable supply of clean energy at a stable price.

“The introduction of nuclear technologies implies a powerful impetus for the development of natural sciences, education and training of highly qualified personnel. We appreciate the fact that Myanmar has given preference to Russian nuclear technology.”