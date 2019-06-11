The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) today signed a supplementary agreement to the Headquarters Agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Image: The new agreement outlines the specific conditions governing IRENA’s occupancy of its headquarters building in Masdar City. Photo: Courtesy of IRENA - International Renewable Energy Agency.

The new agreement outlines the specific conditions governing IRENA’s occupancy of its headquarters building in Masdar City. The Headquarters Agreement signed in 2012 is a foundational document that outlines the relationship between the Agency and the government of the host country, the UAE.

His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, inked the agreement in Abu Dhabi.

Highlighting the UAE’s progress in the field of renewable energy, His Excellency Dr Al Zeyoudi said: “The UAE is strongly committed to increasing the share of renewables in its energy mix through mega projects, such as the 100 MW Shams 1 concentrated solar power plant, the 1.17 GW Noor Abu Dhabi, and the 5 GW Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Guided by the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, the country has broken the world record for the lowest solar energy cost multiple times.”

He added: “We are pleased to sign the supplementary agreement with IRENA. Hosting the Agency in our flagship Masdar City reinforces the UAE’s leading role as a supporter of global renewables deployment endeavors. The country has implemented multiple grant and soft loan programs to fund clean and renewable energy ventures around the world.”

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of IRENA, said: “Hosting IRENA shows once more the UAE’s long-term commitment to the energy transition. Based in the UAE, IRENA advances low-carbon energy solutions and sustainable development pathways that serve as a strong example to the region and beyond. IRENA’s efforts to promote the deployment of sustainable energy in line with climate and development goals are strengthened by the UAE’s unwavering support.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: “Masdar is a global leader in renewable energy and sustainable urban development. In ongoing cooperation with IRENA, the company works tirelessly to strike a balance in the energy sector and expedite the shift to a green economy.”

The IRENA headquarters building is the UAE’s first four-pearl Estidama rated building – a UAE certification system measuring energy, water and carbon efficiency. The headquarters is one of the most advanced buildings in the country and among the most sustainable premises of any international organisation worldwide.

Source: Company Press Release.