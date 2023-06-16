The agreement outlines the intentions and procedures for cooperation between the parties in the construction of a nuclear power plant to ensure reliable and low-carbon power supply to the Sovinoye gold deposit and the settlements of the Chukotka Autonomous Region

ROSATOM plans to construct nuclear power plant with capacity of up to 10MW in Chukotka. (Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay)

ROSATOM and the Government of Chukotka have signed an agreement to collaborate on the implementation of a small nuclear power plant project in the region based on the latest Russian SHELF-M reactor plant. The agreement was signed during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Alexei Likhachev, Director General of ROSATOM, and Vladislav Kuznetsov, Acting Governor and Chairman of the Government of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug signed the document.

The agreement outlines the intentions and procedures for cooperation between the parties in the construction of a nuclear power plant to ensure reliable and low-carbon power supply to the Sovinoye gold deposit and the settlements of the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

“Small nuclear power plant projects are of great importance for the socio-economic development of remote and decentralised energy supply regions of Russia. Implementation of such projects gives rise to new promising industrial projects and creates new jobs and professions, thereby contributing to economic growth and improving people’s lives. We are already operating the only floating NPP in the world, the “Akademik Lomonosov,” and implementing the project of the first Russian land-based SMR in Yakutia with the RITM-200N reactor. Today, together with the Government of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, we have confirmed our intention to cooperate on the new nuclear energy project. SHELF-M expands the range of low-power reactors and our capabilities for the use of nuclear energy, adapting technologies to the needs of customers,” said Alexei Likhachev.

“Chukotka is the flagship region for the implementation of domestic projects of small nuclear power plants. In 1974, the first power unit of the Bilibino NPP with a capacity of 12 MW was put into operation. In 2020, the world’s only floating nuclear power plant, the “Akademik Lomonosov,” was put into operation in the city of Pevek. This was a landmark event for our region and the entire global nuclear industry. The next step, which we intend to take jointly with ROSATOM, is the construction of a small land-based nuclear power plant with the SHELF-M reactor. I am sure that the development of a partnership with ROSATOM, one of the recognised world leaders in small nuclear power plants technologies, will give a new impetus to the innovative and industrial development of our region and will help us significantly improve the quality of people’s lives,” said Vladislav Kuznetsov.

The technical designs of the reactor plant and the main technological equipment are expected to be completed by 2024. The land-based small nuclear power plant with the SHELF-M reactor is planned to be commercially operational by 2030.

