Russian energy company Rosatom has announced the first 100MW electric power supply from its 160MW Kuzminskaya wind farm located in the Stavropol Krai to the country’s national grid.

The onshore wind farm features a total of 64 wind turbines with a capacity of 2.5MW each.

It is anticipated to produce 378 million kWh of clean energy per year.

The Kuzminskaya wind farm has been developed in partnership with Russian private banking company Gazprombank.

Gazprombank’s collaboration is part of its deal with VetroOGK-2 to provide funding for a project to develop several wind farms in southern Russia with a combined installed capacity of 340MW.

Stavropol Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said: “The commissioning of Kuzminskaya, the sixth straight wind farm in the Stavropol Krai over the last few years, is yet another step Stavropol has made towards the green energy development in a partnership with Rosatom.

“As soon as in late 2023, the share of wind, solar and hydro in Stavropol’s energy mix will surpass 12%. The new capacity commissioned is our joint contribution to Russia’s technological sovereignty and decarbonisation of the economy.”

In September 2022, NovaWind, the wind power division of Rosatom, announced the commencement of wind turbine installation at the Kuzminskaya wind farm.

The turbine installation utilised over 40 construction machines, including 200 to 800-tonne tower cranes.

It also saw the involvement of more than 180 workers and engineers.

The equipment for the wind farm was sourced locally by 68%, said Rosatom citing the data confirmed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

NovaWind CEO Grigoriy Nazarov said: “Kuzminskaya is our eighth wind farm in Southern Russia and the sixth in the Stavropol Krai. We did not suspend its construction despite the sanctions pressure.

“By now, it has fed the first 100 MW of electricity into the national power grid. We managed to rearrange our supply chains within a short time, having replaced the withdrawn technology with Russian know-how and supplied our production facilities with necessary parts and components.”