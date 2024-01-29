The complexity of this two-stage operation was that the maximum allowable deviation during installation of heavy steel structures weighing 135 and 80 tons on spherical surface is 10 mm

Rosatom installs passive heat removal system at Rooppur NPP Unit 2 in Bangladesh. (Credit: Communications Unit of Rosatom Engineering Division)

Works on installation of inner and outer parts of steel structures of the passive heat removal system (PHRS) deflector in the design position were performed in two days at the Rooppur NPP construction site in the People’s Republic of Bangladesh (the general designer and general contractor being the Rosatom Engineering Division).

The complexity of this two-stage operation was that the maximum allowable deviation during installation of heavy steel structures weighing 135 and 80 tons on spherical surface is 10 mm. The inner and outer parts of the deflector were installed in the design position at elevation +64.5 meters. Now the reactor building is 74.85 meters high. In terms of design, the deflector is a metal cylinder made of stainless steel, with the weight of 215 tons and the diameter about 25.5 meters.

Two lead geodetic engineers, a team of five highly qualified welders and 42 installers of steel structures were engaged in the works.

“Installing two parts of PHRS deflector in the design position in two days is a record. The next step is installation of steel structures of PHRS deflector service platforms and installation of air ducts of the passive heat removal system,” said Alexey Deriy, ASE JSC Vice President – Director of Rooppur NPP construction project.

Source: Company Press Release