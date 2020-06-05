Rolls-Royce pioneers cutting-edge technologies that deliver clean, safe and competitive solutions to meet our planet’s vital power needs

(Credit: bertholdbrodersen from Pixabay.)

Rolls-Royce has been awarded a full-service engineering design framework contract with the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA), the government research organisation responsible for the development of nuclear fusion power.

The four-year framework means that Rolls-Royce will support the delivery of multi-disciplinary projects covering mechanical engineering; process engineering; electrical control and instrumentation; minor structural design engineering; computer-based modelling and simulations; and specialist nuclear services.

Chris Tierney, Executive Vice President, Rolls-Royce, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for us to help deliver a key part of the planet’s long-term low carbon power supply.

“We have 60 years of experience pioneering fission-based power, including small modular reactors, as well as systems and components for the nuclear industry. We feel a very strong connection to UKAEA’s purpose and mission and will be bringing Rolls-Royce’s combined experience in innovation and product development, as well as nuclear know-how, to help deliver UKAEA’s programme goals.”

Paula Barham, UKAEA’s Head of Procurement, said: “This framework will be a key means for UKAEA to access the highly-skilled supply chain offered by the winners. All successful tenderers are to be congratulated for winning a place on a hotly contested framework. We look forward to working with Rolls-Royce, as well as with all the other framework winners, as we seek to solve the huge technical challenges presented by the development of sustainable fusion energy.”

Rolls-Royce is also providing both heat exchangers and back-up power systems to Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset, as well as supplying instrumentation and control systems to around half of the world’s nuclear reactors.

Source: Company Press Release