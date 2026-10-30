Rio Tinto plans to invest approximately A$4bn in growth capital across its Argentine lithium operations. Credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com.

Rio Tinto has opened two lithium operations in the Argentine province of Catamarca after a joint investment of nearly A$1.4bn ($985m).

The opening marks the launch of the new Sal de Vida facility alongside the Fénix 1B expansion project.

Argentina President Javier Milei and Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil attended the inauguration event alongside Rio Tinto chief executive Simon Trott.

Both operations achieved their first production during the second quarter ahead of schedule. Output is currently ramping up at each facility.

Once the sites reach full capacity, they will add 25,000 tonnes (t) of annual lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) capacity to global markets.

The Sal de Vida development is a newly established lithium carbonate operation. It is located around 20km north-east of Fénix. The site has an annual target capacity of 15,000t of LCE.

The Fénix 1B project expands an existing commercial site by adding 10,000t of annual LCE capacity. This addition raises the total targeted annual capacity to around 40,000t. The original Fénix facility began production in 1997 as the first commercial lithium operation in Argentina.

Trott said: “These two projects build on nearly three decades of lithium production in Catamarca and the expertise of our Argentine workforce. They demonstrate our industry-leading project delivery capability, as we execute with discipline towards our global target of 200,000t lithium carbonate equivalent annual production capacity by 2028.”

Inauguration events for the developments included a visit to the Fénix site by Milei and Jalil, hosted by Trott. An event recognising both assets was also held with national and provincial authorities. Company employees, suppliers, and representatives of local and Indigenous communities attended the gathering.

The two Catamarca sites form part of Rio Tinto’s broader lithium portfolio in the country. The company maintains operations and projects across the provinces of Catamarca, Jujuy, and Salta, along with the Rincon lithium project.

Rio Tinto plans to invest approximately A$4bn in growth capital across its Argentine lithium operations. It expects to spend around 70% of this planned expenditure with local suppliers.

Prior to this development, Rio Tinto has announced a $1.9bn investment to develop the Kangwinan bauxite project in the Western Cape York Peninsula in Queensland, Australia.