Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the start of a first exploration program for lithium mineralization on its Mythril area and Galinée projects, operated by Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. (“Rio Tinto”). The Mythril Regional (Chisaayuu, Corvette and Mythril East) and Galinée projects are under an option to joint venture agreement with Rio Tinto since June 2023 (see Midland press release of June 14, 2023). The projects are located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region close to Patriot Battery Metals Inc.’s (“Patriot”) Corvette project and immediately east of Winsome Resources Ltd.’s (“Winsome”) Adina project, respectively.

The Eeyou Istchee James Bay region is currently the focus of an exploration rush for lithium pegmatites. The Mythril regional projects are located about between 12 and 50 kilometres of lithium pegmatites discovered on Corvette as reported by Patriot. The Mythril Regional projects consists of 730 claims totalling 370.1 square kilometres. The Galinée project is located about 4.0 kilometres east of the lithium pegmatites discovered on Adina and reported by Winsome. The Galinée project consists of 54 claims totalling 27.7 square kilometres.

The Mythril Regional projects Chisaayuu, Corvette and Mythril East contain amphibolite rock formations, the regionally common host rock bearing lithium pegmatites, and compilation of historical work by Midland revealed strong evidence of Li-Be-Ta pegmatite potential. While exploring for copper on Chisaayuu in 2022, a pegmatite outcrop returned two strongly anomalous lithium values in grab samples: 0.12% Li2O and 0.04% Li2O. Grab sample of a pegmatitic boulder on the Corvette project also returned highly anomalous Li-Ta values: 0.02% Li2O, 72 ppm Ta (see Midland’s press release of February 7, 2023). Furthermore, lake bottom lithium anomalies were identified on the Chisaayuu and Corvette projects, following a regional statistical treatment of more than 23,000 analyses and completed by Midland (see Midland’s press release of March 6, 2023). On Chisaayuu, these targets are located more to the west of the anomalous outcrop identified. None of these anomalies have been followed up yet and will be targeted during the exploration program.

This Adina showing is located at the contact between amphibolites of the Trieste Formation to the south and felsic intrusives to the north. This contact is marked by a major structure that most likely controlled the emplacement of pegmatites on the Adina showing. This same highly favourable contact is present on Midland’s Galinée property over more than 7 kilometres and has never been explored for lithium in the past. This suggests that the Galinée project shows potential for lithium exploration. The maiden exploration program for lithium will target this structure by helicopter supported prospecting and geological mapping. A high-resolution LiDAR survey covering all the projects to be explored is also ongoing and will assist the exploration campaign in identifying pegmatites.

