As of the second quarter of 2020, the state had 933MW of renewable energy in its portfolio. (Credit: Ed White from Pixabay)

Rhode Island in the US has issued a competitive request for proposals (RFP) to procure up to 600MW of new offshore wind energy.

This fall, a draft RFP will be filed with state regulators, and if they approve it, a final request is likely to be issued to the marketplace early next year.

Furthermore, any contracts for offshore wind projects from the competitive process will need separate approvals from regulatory authorities.

Rhode Island expects to draw 100% power from renewable sources by 2030

The RFP is the latest effort in line with the Governor’s Executive Order 20-01 to ensure that the state meets all its electricity needs through renewable energy resources by 2030.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo said: “In the face of global climate change, Rhode Island must drive toward a cleaner, more affordable and reliable clean energy future.

“It is critical that we accelerate our adoption of carbon-free resources to power our homes and businesses while creating clean energy jobs. In January, I set a nation-leading goal for Rhode Island to meet 100 per cent of its electricity demand with renewables by 2030.

“Offshore wind will help us achieve that bold, but achievable goal, while creating jobs and cementing our status as a major hub in the nation’s burgeoning offshore wind industry.”

The state Office of Energy Resources will oversee the RFP, which will be developed by National Grid. It is subject to approval by the Public Utilities Commission.

As of the second quarter of 2020, the state had 933MW of renewable energy in its portfolio, marking a nine-fold increase since 2016.

State Energy Commissioner Nicholas Ucci said: “Offshore wind is a vitally-important renewable resource that will help power our decarbonized future – both here in Rhode Island and throughout New England.

“Importantly, offshore wind can also help our electric system meet winter peak demand with stability-priced clean electricity, helping temper power price spikes faced by local homes and businesses.

“Coupled with other locally-developed, carbon-free resources and a continued commitment to robust, cost-effective energy efficiency, the Governor’s goal to meet 100 per cent of our electricity demand with renewables by 2030 is within reach.

“I am committed to ensuring that Rhode Island leverages the benefits of market competition to secure cost-competitive renewables and reduce long-term energy costs, while fostering clean energy jobs and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions across our economy.”

Rhode Island is home to the Block Island project, which is claimed to be the first operational offshore wind farm in North America.