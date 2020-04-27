Rever Offshore is expected to begin the engineering works immediately, with the first offshore phase is anticipated in third quarter 2020

Rever Offshore secures Double SNS Campaign from Perenco UK. (Credit: Pixabay/David Mark)

Rever Offshore, a fully integrated subsea construction and offshore services provider, has secured a major contract in the Southern North Sea, from Perenco UK.

The multi-million dollar contract has been awarded as part of the larger Southern Hub Area Redevelopment Project (SHARP).

SHARP is comprised of two campaigns, planned for the next 18 months and see Rever install a rigid riser and complete the pipeline tie-in diverting production from the Leman AC Platform to the Leman AP Platform, in addition to conducting pre-commissioning work.

Rever Offshore CEO Barry Macleod said: “This contract award represents the latest development in our long-standing relationship with Perenco UK Ltd.

“I am particularly pleased that in addition to the installation, tie-in and pre-commissioning work taking place later this year and in 2021, this project also allows us to showcase our significant engineering and fabrication capabilities from the outset.”

Rever Offshore will starts the engineering works under contract immediately

The scope works under the new contract includes the design and fabrication of the riser, riser hang-off arrangement, platform leg clamps, topside and subsea spool installation.

In addition, the subsea tie-in, along with installation, pre-commissioning engineering and topside support work to tie-in the platform piping infrastructure also include the contact.

The company is expected to begin the engineering works immediately, with the first offshore phase is anticipated in third quarter 2020.

Macleod added: “Whilst these are challenging times for us all, it is of paramount importance to ensure that this initial stage is carried out as safely and efficiently as ever; the well-being of all parties involved is, of course, our top priority.”