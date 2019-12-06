The scope of work included multiple campaigns comprising of preparation, removals of subsea infrastructure and final surveys

Image: Rever Offshore completes decommissioning of Greater Dunlin Area for Fairfield Energy. Photo: courtesy of Rever Offshore.

UK-based subsea services provider Rever Offshore has completed the subsea infrastructure decommissioning project of the Greater Dunlin Area in North Sea for Fairfield Energy.

The project used saturation diving support vessels (DSVs), Rever Sapphire and Rever Polaris, as well as heavy construction support vessel (CSV), Normand Clipper.

The scope of work included multiple campaigns comprising preparation, removals of subsea infrastructure and final surveys, as well as the management of all recovered waste for processing and safe disposal.

Rever Offshore CEO Barry Macleod said: “This project is extremely significant for Rever Offshore, being one of the largest scale decommissioning projects undertaken by the company and the first completion of a full EPRD (Engineering, Preparation, Removal and Disposal) contract.

“The successful completion of this large complex project further underlines our extensive proven track record of providing safe and efficient services to our clients, demonstrating our team’s expertise in managing and understanding the challenges of late life asset decommissioning.”

Started in January last year, the project was completed by the subsea contractor in a two-year campaign using approximately 300 vessel days, employing in-house engineering

In 2017, LOC Aberdeen was selected by Fairfield Betula (Fairfield Energy) to provide marine assurance and marine warranty services for the decommissioning of the Greater Dunlin Area in the North Sea UKCS, comprising the Dunlin Alpha Platform and two subsea satellite fields Osprey and Merlin.

The Dunlin Alpha platform was installed in 1977, comprising a concrete gravity base structure (CGBS), supporting a steel topsides deck and production facilities and its infrastructure includes Dunlin, Dunlin South West, Osprey and Merlin fields.

The project involved the removal of the platform topsides modules, modules support frame (MSF), conductors and the subsea infrastructure for the subsea fields.