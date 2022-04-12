The Reuters Events Global Energy Transition will unite public and private sector leaders from global E&P’s, Utilities, Finance, Mining, Metals, Digital, Analyst and other key industries to focus on solutions to unlock net zero energy

Over 500 energy, business and industrial leaders from the world’s largest organizations will come together in New York on June 15 for the Reuters Events Global Energy Transition 2022, where they will discuss the urgent need to decarbonise global energy production and deliver strategies to drive decarbonisation across the energy and industrial industries.

The energy transition represents one of the greatest challenges facing our society, requiring both collaboration and action throughout global business. The energy sector must confront the challenges presented by climate change and chart a path towards a lower carbon, sustainable and secure energy future.

Across two days, the Reuters Events Global Energy Transition will unite public and private sector leaders from global E&P’s, Utilities, Finance, Mining, Metals, Digital, Analyst and other key industries to focus on solutions to unlock net zero energy whilst ensuring a just and equitable transition that leaves no one behind.

Key speakers taking to the stage include:

Patrick Pouyanné, Chief Executive Officer, TotalEnergies

Francesco Starace, Chief Executive Officer, Enel

Richard Adkerson, Chairman & CEO, Freeport-McMoRan

Lorenzo Simonelli, President, Chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes

Damilola Ogunbiyi, Chief Executive Officer, Sustainable Energy for All ; Co-Chair of UN Energy

; Co-Chair of Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for the Environment, European Commission

Jérôme Pécresse, SVP Energy Transition, GE

Marco Alvera, Chief Executive Officer, Snam

Miguel Stilwell d’Andrade, Chief Executive Officer, EDP

Bruce Niemeyer, VP Strategy & Sustainability, Chevron

And many more!

“Securing a just and effective energy transition to reduce global emissions and ensure security is the defining challenge of our time,” said Owen Rolt, Head of Energy Transition at Reuters Events. “It is fitting that this year we will again be featuring one of the strongest lineups of any energy event in the world.”

To facilitate this seismic shift for the energy industry, Reuters Events has built the forum around five critical themes: Delivering Net Zero; Sustainable and Equitable Energy; Market, Finance and Investment; Clean Technology and Electrification; Industry Transition

Those interested in taking part in the forum can find out more information here.