The flagship event will explore the creation of the future energy ecosystem and offer companies, from across the asset spectrum, a definitive guide to their net-zero strategies

Reuters Events – today announced the executive speaker faculty for their flagship Energy Transition North America event (06 -08 December 2021, Online). Featuring C-Suite executives from bp, Shell, Chevron, EDF Energy, Duke Energy, ConocoPhillips and many more, the event provides a central meeting place for North American leaders committed to a Net Zero North America.

Having recently added a third event day, the flagship event will explore the creation of the future energy ecosystem and offer companies, from across the asset spectrum, a definitive guide to their net-zero strategies. Bringing passion, experience and expertise industry leader will deliver a new path forward and chart the path to carbon neutral North America. With 7 weeks to go, the countdown has begun. Make sure you’re there!

Industry-leading speakers already confirmed in attendance include:

· Dave Lawler, Chairman & President, bp America

· Helen Currie, Chief Economist, ConocoPhillips

· Gretchen Watkins, President, Shell Oil Company

· Barbara Berger, President, Chevron Technology Ventures

· Tristan Grimbert, CEO, EDF Renewables

Reuters Events: Energy Transition North America 2021 is the region’s most senior strategic conference, uniting 5,000+ CEOs, C-Suite executives, and high-level decision makers, to chart the path forward in reaching net zero, together.

“At Reuters Events, we’re committed to tackling the Energy Transition head on; to shed light on the defining issue of our time and help energy companies meet a uniquely difficult challenge. That is, to be both an energy company of today, and the energy companies of tomorrow.” – Owen Rolt, Head of Energy Transition, Reuters Events

