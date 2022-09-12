Deal establishes significance of collaboration between Reuter-Stokes & Paragon Energy Solutions to provide pivotal energy technology to the fast-growing SMR market

Reuter-Stokes and Paragon Energy Solutions to deliver bespoke nuclear detection technology for NuScale Power’s first small modular reactor. (Credit: Paragon Energy Solutions)

Reuter-Stokes, a Baker Hughes business, and Paragon Energy Solutions have signed a contract to design and manufacture unique neutron monitoring detectors for NuScale Power, the only provider of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) with design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Reuter-Stokes’ detector assemblies will be responsible for monitoring the fission rate, ensuring the production of zero-emissions nuclear energy. The first NuScale project to use Reuter-Stokes detectors will be the groundbreaking Carbon Free Power Project (CFPP) in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with the first NuScale VOYGRTM SMR power plant, scheduled to begin generating power in 2029.

“We are excited to partner with Paragon Energy and extend our cutting-edge nuclear technology to the global SMR market,” said Rod Martinez, vice president at Reuter-Stokes. “Investing for growth and working with Paragon, we aim to quickly establish Reuter-Stokes as pivotal sensor technology partners across the SMR market – we are very excited to be working with a market leader like NuScale.”

NuScale designs and markets SMR technology, providing scalable advanced nuclear power plants for the production of electricity and process heat. The company offers flexible and scalable 4, 6 and 12-module VOYGR power plants that meet its customers’ needs with an energy source that is smart, clean and safe.

“We’re excited to be working with both Reuter-Stokes and Paragon as we take the next step toward providing clean, safe energy at an accelerated scale across the globe, including for the CFPP located at the Idaho National Lab,” said John Hopkins, NuScale president and chief executive officer.

The agreement with NuScale follows a teaming agreement signed in 2021 between Reuter-Stokes and Paragon Energy Solutions that includes project development and execution in the SMR and advanced reactor markets to provide a holistic nuclear instrumentation solution. To provide the best design for each client, the technology can be customized to a user’s specific application.

“Our partnership with Reuter-Stokes was conceived to support the industry’s technology needs and work with businesses who are helping to make nuclear energy a key component of a zero-carbon future,” said Doug VanTassell, Paragon’s president and chief executive officer. “This deal with NuScale underlines this commitment and the work we want to continue doing, made possible by our collective collaboration.”

Source: Company Press Release