RES expands services offering with the launch of in-house high voltage team in the UK&I. (Credit: RES)

RES, the world’s largest independent renewable energy company, has today announced that it is expanding its services offering through the creation of a standalone renewables high voltage (HV) engineering services team in the UK&I. The new team builds on RES’ existing experience of operating HV networks for both onshore and offshore assets and leverages the company’s large-scale Transmission & Distribution experience gained in the US.

Providing a range of services including HV operation & maintenance, design, installation, consultancy and testing and commissioning, the creation of this dedicated in-house team ensures that the company has full control over safety and quality on high voltage projects. Having delivered more than 23GW of renewable energy projects across the globe and supporting an operational asset portfolio exceeding 10GW worldwide, the company puts safety at the forefront of their business.

With experience of delivering HV services across solar, onshore wind, offshore wind and storage, the company implements and operates their own safety rules up to 400kV which are supplemented by their in-house 24/7/365 Control Centre, ensuring statutory compliance and the highest safety standards.

David Price, Head of HV Services at RES, said: “As a renewables specialist we understand the importance of time management in relation to HV work and minimising the downtime of assets, which is why we have taken the decision to create a standalone HV team. RES has some of the most skilled people in the industry and this new team is no exception.

“Safety is paramount on every project that we work on and by creating our own comprehensive safety rules this will continue to be the case. Bolstering our services with our in-house HV team will also help support our long-term growth and deliver additional value to our clients.”

RES works to maximise the value of assets, and its O&M services includes performance analysis, enhanced spare parts management, cyber security upgrades, HV services, ESG improvements, engineering studies, inverter repowering and much more.

Source: Company Press Release