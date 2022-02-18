The Norwegian oil field has been producing since 2007 after it was developed with a subsea facility on the UK continental shelf with two horizontal production wells tied to the Ula field

The Blane field began production in 2007. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Repsol has secured consent from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway for extending the life of the Blane field in the North Sea by nearly five more years to 8 July 2027.

Previously, the production licence was valid until Q4 2022.

The Blane field is located in production licence 143 BS on Norway’s maritime border with the UK. The Norwegian share of the field is 18%.

Repsol, through its Norwegian subsidiary Repsol Norge, is the operator of the field, which has been producing since 2007. The company has a stake of 18% in the oil field, which is located in the southern part of the Norwegian North Sea.

The other stakeholders of the Blane field are Talisman Sinopec Energy UK (25%), Faraoe Petroleum (18%), JX Nippon Oil (14%), Rock Oil (12.5%), and Dana Petroleum (12.5%).

The field was developed with a subsea facility on the UK continental shelf with two horizontal production wells tied to the Ula field, which is 35km away.

It was discovered in 1989 and its plan for development and operation (PDO) was approved in 2005. The Blane field is contained in a water depth of 70m.

From 2007 to 2019, production was carried out with pressure support from injection of its own produced water as well as water produced from the Tambar and Ula fields.

Currently, the Blane field is produced by pressure depletion. Additionally, gas lift is used in the wells.

The oil produced from the field is transported through a pipeline to the Ula field where it is processed. Subsequently, the oil is exported to Teesside in the UK.

Repsol, which is a Spanish energy company, posted net income of €2.5bn in 2021. The company’s income from exploration and production in 2021 was €1.7bn.