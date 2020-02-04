The joint venture plans to invest additional $5bn for monetising additional 3tcf equivalent reserves in KG-D6 block

Reliance-BP JV plans to monetise additional reserves from three projects in the KG-D6 Block. (Credit: Pixabay/D Thory)

Reliance Industries and British oil and gas company BP joint venture (Reliance-BP JV) has creased the production from the D1/D3 gas field in Block Krishna Godavari Dhirubhai 6 (KG D6) (KG-DWN-98/3), off the east coast of India.

Located in the Krishna-Godavari basin of the Bay of Bengal on the eastern coast of India, the KG-D6 block lies in water depths between 700m and 1,700m, and covering an area of 8,100km².

The latest move comes as the D1/D3 deepwater gas field, which commenced production to in April 2009, reached the end of its operational life following extending for almost five years to February 2020.

In order to extend the life of the field from original planned 2015, the RIL-BP joint venture has implemented solutions to maximise the recovery from the field while addressing issues of reservoir pressure and water ingress.

KG D6 Block has produced 3 trillion cf equivalent of gas

Reliance said that the KG D6 Block has produced 3 trillion cubic feet equivalent, resulting in saving of about $30bn in energy imports.

The joint venture is now planning to invest $5bn for monetising additional 3tcf equivalent (about 500 million barrels of oil equivalent) reserves from three projects in the KG-D6 block.

The projects, which include R cluster, Satellite Cluster and MJ fields, will make use of the existing gas production infrastructure.

Reliance Industries said in a statement: “The first-gas from these fields is expected in mid-2020. The peak production from these three fields is expected to reach 1 BCFe per day which is about 15% of the then envisaged India’s demand.”

In July 2019, US-based McDermott announced the completion of the first of two offshore campaigns for the KG-D6 R-Cluster subsea field development.

The McDermott’s campaign involved piggy-back pipelay in S-lay mode offshore in India in approximately 4,265ft water depth as well as the installation of 6-inch lines, PLETs and manifolds to water depths of approximately 6,300ft.