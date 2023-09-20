Redux's proprietary technology enables it to extract valuable materials from batteries, including cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese with a recovery rate greater than 95 percent

Redwood acquires Redux Recycling. (Credit: Redwood Materials Inc.)

Last year, we announced our expansion plans in Europe to support our mission of creating a closed-loop battery supply chain. Localizing the global battery supply chain across the US and Europe will be critical to driving down the costs and increasing the sustainability of electric vehicles and clean energy storage.

Europe continues to be the fastest growing EV market globally, driven by automakers commitments and strong government support to electrify. To support this demand and to further expand Redwood’s operations and commitment to the European market, we’ve acquired Redux Recycling GmbH, the EU’s leading lithium-ion battery recycler. This acquisition will provide us with a well-established EU presence to quickly expand operations, increase capacity for battery recycling, and work closely with already-established suppliers, customers and industry partners across Europe. The European market for battery recycling and materials manufacturing is growing rapidly and the acquisition of Redux positions Redwood as a key player in this market.

The facility, located in Bremerhaven, on Germany’s North Sea coast, is equipped for 10,000 tonnes of annual processing capacity to recycle many form factors and lithium-ion battery chemistries. The facility is centrally located within Europe and near the Bremerhaven Port, one of the largest and most important import harbors for vehicles, allowing Redwood the ability to transport, recycle, and refine electric vehicle packs and batteries from across the European continent.

The Redux facility is equipped to recycle electric vehicle and E-bike batteries, stationary storage systems and consumer devices like cell phones, laptops, and power drills.

As part of this acquisition, we also welcome a team of about 70 experienced technical staff including chemical engineers, metallurgists, and material scientists to join our existing team in Europe. Their expertise in mechanical separation allows us to recover high-purity metal concentrate, a critical input for battery materials production. Redwood’s technology includes advanced material recovery processes, such as hydrometallurgy, which complement Redux’s pre-treatment and mechanical separation capabilities.

Redux’s proprietary technology enables it to extract valuable materials from batteries, including cobalt, lithium, nickel, and manganese with a recovery rate greater than 95 percent, complementing the high percentage recovery Redwood has already accomplished in the US.

This acquisition represents a significant step for Redwood in Europe, and we’re thrilled to be incorporating this facility and strong team to support our European growth strategy.

Source: Company Press Release