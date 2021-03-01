Till date, the company has mined and processed around 18,000 tonnes of Bakers Creek Stockpile through the Hillgrove Plant

Mining activities at Bakers Creek Stockpile at the Hillgrove Gold Mine. (Credit: Red River Resources Limited)

Red River Resources announced that it has achieved the first gold pour at its Hillgrove Gold Mine in New South Wales, Australia following its acquisition in 2019.

The Australian mining company wrapped up commissioning of the Hillgrove Gold processing plant and has claimed to have poured the first bar of gold in over 20 years at the Hillgrove.

Red River Resources had started production at the gold mine in December 2020.

Red River Resources managing director Mel Palancian said: “The start of gold production at Hillgrove represents a material step in our strategy to build a multi-asset operating business focused on base and precious metals.

“Red River completed the Hillgrove Gold Mine acquisition in August 2019 for A$4 million in RVR shares, and we decided that the best way to bring this project back into production through treating material from the Bakers Creek stockpile before resuming underground operations, with methodical permitting, refurbishment and upgrade activities to execute our strategy.”

The miner plans to ramp up production of gold from the Bakers Creek Stockpile in stage 1. So far, the company has mined and processed nearly 18,000 tonnes of Bakers Creek Stockpile through the Hillgrove Plant.

Red River Resources has given a current estimate of 800-1,000 ounces of gold in the circuit.

In the second stage, the miner will move to the full restart of underground production for producing gold, gold concentrate, and gold-antimony concentrate.

Red River has also installed a Consep Acacia Leach Reactor at the mine to maximise gold recovery from the Knelson gravity gold concentrate. The leach reactor is said to be treating gravity gold concentrates.

The plant features an up-flow fluidised reactor for carrying out the leaching process.

The Hillgrove Gold Mine is located nearly 30km from Armidale.