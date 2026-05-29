Pioneer contains deposits of tungsten-bearing garnet skarn mineralisation. Credit: BEI97/Shutterstock.com.

Red Mountain Mining has exercised its option to acquire 100% ownership of the Pioneer Tungsten Project in south-west Montana, US.

The project comprises three groups of claims known as Greenstone, Mammoth and Lost Creek along the Mount Torrey Batholith’s eastern margin.

Covering 209 hectares, the Pioneer Tungsten Project contains deposits of tungsten-bearing garnet skarn mineralisation.

According to the company, massive garnet skarns up to 25m thick occur locally in neighbouring ground and have shown tungsten mineralisation as scheelite, with assays exceeding 0.5% tungsten trioxide.

Historical records from the Greenstone prospect show all historic drill-holes were mineralised throughout their lengths, with average assays ranging from 0.34% to 0.48% tungsten trioxide across intervals between 5.8 and 10.7m.

The company said that geological and drilling data indicate the mineralisation remains open and could continue beyond the existing claims.

The Pioneer Tungsten Project lies adjacent to claims acquired in November 2025 by Almonty Industries.

These neighbouring claims include the Gentung Tungsten Deposit, which has a reported mineral resource of 6.83 million tonnes at 0.315% tungsten trioxide.

The area also covers the Ivanhoe and Lost Creek mines, which are estimated to have produced a combined 680,000t of tungsten ore in the 1950s and 1970s.

The company stated that it expects to define high-quality, shallow drill targets, starting at Greenstone.

Work to secure drilling approvals is under way, focusing on testing tungsten content and downdip extensions at Greenstone.

Initial sampling activities are due to begin in early June 2026, supported by recent financing.

In addition, Red Mountain Mining noted that results from an induced polarisation survey at its Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in New South Wales are expected in early June, with a reverse circulation drilling programme scheduled to commence soon after.

In February this year, the company begun metallurgical testing at its Oaky Creek antimony prospect, part of the company’s Armidale Antimony-Gold Project.