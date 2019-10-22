RDIF and Fortum agreed to act together to identify attractive investment opportunities in the Russian renewables & thermal power generation

Image: A Fortum building. Photo: courtesy of Fortum.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, and Fortum, a leading Nordic energy company and a pioneer in RES generation in Russia, signed an agreement on cooperation in Russian power generation market.

The announcement was made today on the sidelines of the Foreign Investment Advisory Council (FIAC) chaired by Prime Minister Dmitriy Medvedev.

RDIF and Fortum agreed to act together to identify attractive investment opportunities in the Russian renewables & thermal power generation.

Fortum is the leading producer and supplier of thermal and electrical power in Ural and Western Siberia. The Company’s assets in Russia include eight thermal power plants, including five in the Chelyabinsk Region and three in the Tyumen Region, including Nyagan GRES (Nyagan City, Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District), which is one of the largest and most innovative thermal power plants in Russia. Fortum in Russia also owns (also in cooperation with partners) largest renewables portfolio.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said:

“RDIF is supportive of clean energy in Russia, contributing to the implementation of the national project “Ecology”. In partnership with Fortum we plan to focus on projects that will enable us to develop our generation of green energy, implement efficient resource management and to meet market needs, minimizing negative environmental impacts”.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Fortum Corporation, said:

“Fortum is one of the key players in the Russian renewable generation energy sector. We are very glad that the RDIF has expressed their interest in this rapidly developing area, and are positive our cooperation holds many interesting projects in the future”.

Source: Company Press Release