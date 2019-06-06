Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners ('Quinbrook'), a specialist investor in low carbon energy infrastructure, today announced that its portfolio company, Scout Clean Energy LLC ('Scout') has signed a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') with Minnesota Municipal Power Agency ('MMPA') for the purchase of the entire 200 MW of renewable energy capacity from the Three Waters Wind Farm ('Three Waters') to be constructed in Jackson County, Minnesota.

Image: A wind farm in operation. Photo: courtesy of Jim Frech/Freeimages.com.

The Three Waters project is expected to commence construction in 2021 and has been developed from inception by Scout. When fully constructed, Three Waters will utilize 71 of the latest generation GE 2.82 MW wind turbines with 127m rotors and will be located on approximately 45,000 acres in Jackson County.

David Scaysbrook, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Quinbrook, said: “This is yet another milestone in the progressive growth of the Scout wind portfolio and expands Scout’s asset footprint into the Midwest region. We are delighted to have secured MMPA as a customer committing to purchase all of the renewable power that Three Waters will produce under a long-term purchase contract. This is Scout’s first investment in Minnesota and further solidifies the development credentials of the Scout team. Three Waters is an important project for Quinbrook and both we and Scout have many spent years in the planning phase, bringing the project through to this point. We are especially pleased that this new infrastructure project stands to make such a positive contribution to the community of Jackson County.”

“Quinbrook and the Scout team are pleased to have secured long term customer commitment for another utility scale wind project under a robust commercial arrangement with MMPA,” said Rory Quinlan, Managing Partner of Quinbrook. “We said earlier this year that we expected to progress several additional wind projects in the Scout portfolio this year and Three Waters is the latest milestone in our expansion plans.”

Together, Quinbrook and Scout have rapidly expanded their utility scale US wind project portfolio to over 2.3 GW of potential renewable power capacity, spanning 13 projects in 10 states.

