Estimated to cost in excess of $1bn (£790m), the Gemini project is scheduled to be completed and operational before the end of 2023

Image: The Gemini project is constructed on the federally-owned land spanning approximately 7,100acres. Photo courtesy of andreas160578 from Pixabay.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners announced the signing of a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with NV Energy for the 690MW AC Gemini Solar + Battery Storage Project, to be located in Clark County, Nevada.

The Gemini project is set to be the largest solar-powered battery storage system in the world, featuring a 690MW AC solar photovoltaic array combined with a 380MW AC battery storage system.

It is capable of storing more than 1,400MWh of low-cost, renewable power each day to deliver exclusively for NV Energy’s customers in southern Nevada.

Quinbrook co-founder and managing partner David Scaysbrook said: “Gemini is a significant power infrastructure project that sets new benchmarks for the teaming of solar PV and battery storage at large scale in order to deliver low priced, renewable power to benefit the citizens and the economy of Nevada.

“Gemini has the potential to be a game-changer for the deployment of cost-effective renewable power at a time when sustainable investment to reduce emissions from power generation has never been more critical.

Gemini project is planned be located 40km northeast of downtown Las Vegas

The project is constructed on the federally-owned land spanning approximately 7,100acres, under the management of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which is currently carrying out an environmental review of the project site in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA).

Gemini is expected to be installed with more than 2.5 million solar modules. It is expected to support more than 2,500 jobs, bringing over £355m of financial stimulus to the Nevada economy.

Scaysbrook added: “The long-term commitment that NV Energy has made to ensure that Gemini can be built shows their commitment to harnessing the abundant and low-cost solar resource available in Nevada and matching that with the recent advancements in battery storage pricing and capability.”

“The advantageous location of Gemini and the significant scale of the project means that based solely on cost factors, renewable power from Gemini is expected to be cost-competitive with traditional sources of power generation for at least the next 25 years.