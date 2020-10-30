Wambo wind farm is expected to generate enough clean energy to power approximately 170,500 houses annually.

The project will consist of up to 110 wind turbines. (Credit: Sebastian Ganso from Pixabay)

The Queensland state government has grant planning approval for the 500MW Wambo wind farm to be located in south-west part of the Australian state.

Cubico Sustainable Investments (Cubico) and Renewable Energy Partners are developing the project.

It will consist of up to 110 wind turbines and a 50MW/200MWh battery storage and associated infrastructure.

Renewable Energy Partners CEO Luke McDonald said: “We are excited to see the project reach this important milestone, having commenced work on the project in 2018.

“The site for the Wambo Wind Farm was chosen due to its excellent wind resource, strong transmission network, and low environmental impact. We are looking forward to working with Cubico and the local community to bring this project to completion.”

Wambo wind farm to be built in stages

Located near the Bunya Mountains region of Queensland, the wind project is expected to contribute to the Queensland Government’s renewable energy generation target of 50% by 2030.

The Wambo wind farm is planned to be constructed in stages, with the first stage expected to supply nearly 200MW of renewable wind energy to the national electricity grid.

The second stage could see the addition of 300MW capacity.

Once fully operational, the Wambo wind farm is expected to generate enough clean energy to power approximately 170,500 houses annually.

In addition, it is anticipated to avoid the emission of more than 1.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year.

Cubico Australia head David Smith said: “We are pleased to be developing a renewable energy project of this quality and scale that will assist the Queensland government in moving towards its target of 50% renewable energy generation by 2030.

“Construction of Stage 1 of the wind farm is expected to begin in late 2021, creating around 200 jobs, and be fully operational in 2023, providing a further 20 jobs. Cubico has a strong commitment to working with the state, as well as the local governments and community, to deliver jobs that support regional Queensland.”

