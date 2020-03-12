Supports the Company's global commitment to procure 100% of its power from renewable energy sources by 2025

QTS consummates 100% renewable energy purchasing agreement for its newly acquired Groningen Data Center in the Netherlands. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay)

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS), a leading provider of hybrid colocation and mega scale data center solutions today announced that it has signed agreements to purchase renewable energy via European Guarantees of Origin equal to the expected electricity needs of the Company’s newly acquired data center in Groningen, Netherlands.

Companies in the commercial and industrial sector account for approximately two thirds of the world’s end-of-use of electricity. Switching this demand to renewables is transforming the global energy market and accelerating the transition to a clean economy.

Under the agreement, QTS has purchased environmental attributes from Dutch wind and Nordic hydro sources. The agreements cover over 20 gigawatt hours of energy and account for 100% of the expected electrical load at QTS’ Groningen facility.

The Groningen facility, which is northeast of Amsterdam, currently has built-out capacity representing approximately 10 gross megawatts of power and 45,000 square feet of raised floor data center space. It is one of the most interconnected data centers in the Netherlands market with more than 10 network providers and internet exchanges on site including NL-IX and Eurofiber.

The Netherlands remains one of the top European markets for data center users due to competitive utility and operating costs, availability of renewable power resources and proximity to diverse connectivity options to other major European markets.

The announcement follows similar renewable energy procurements in cities that include Dallas, Chicago, Piscataway, NJ, and Hillsboro, OR and supports QTS’ commitment to procure 100% of its power from renewable energy sources globally by 2025 as documented in QTS’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Initiatives Report.

The report – prepared by the QTS Sustainability Leadership team in conjunction with a third party ESG consultant – provides a comprehensive summary of QTS’ approach to sustainable business practices that are highly important to its stakeholders and business.

“Today’s announcement is another significant step towards our goal of procuring 100% of our power from renewable energy sources by 2025,” said Travis Wright, Vice President Energy and Sustainability, QTS. “Groningen is particularly important as it demonstrates our global commitment to minimizing our carbon footprint through advanced development and procurement initiatives.”

Source: Company Press Release