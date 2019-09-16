Qatar Petroleum plans to expand its LNG production from 77 million to 110 million tons per annum by 2024, by the addition of four mega LNG trains as part of the expansion project

Image: The company has issued the tender for the construction of additional liquid products storage and loading facilities. Photo courtesy of D Thory from Pixabay.

Qatar Petroleum has issued the ‘Invitation to Tender’ for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works at Ras Laffan Industrial City, an industrial hub located 80km north of Doha, Qatar.

The company has issued the tender for the construction of additional liquid products storage and loading facilities and Mono-Ethylene Glycol (MEG) storage and distribution facilities, which will be part of the North Field Expansion (NFE) project.

Qatar Energy Affairs Minister and Qatar Petroleum president & CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said: “The release of this tender package reflects the continuing progress Qatar Petroleum is making on the expansion of our LNG production capacity.

“With the volume of associated liquid products the NFE project will generate from offshore production and onshore gas processing, it was necessary to expand our existing storage and loading facilities. The unique approach in our contracting strategy for the multiple EPC packages allows us to match the execution expertise in the EPC contracting community to this specific scope of work.”

New facilities at Ras Laffan Industrial City are part of North Field Expansion (NFE) Project

The Qatar petroleum’s tender covers facilities including a new propane storage tank, vapor recovery compressors for propane and butane tank refrigeration, plant condensate storage tank, MEG storage tank and distribution system, new liquid products export berth, and liquid product lines from the main NFE plant location to the liquid products storage area.

Qatar Petroleum plans to expand its LNG production from 77 million to 110 million tons per annum by 2024, by the addition of four mega LNG trains as part of the NFE Project.

Qatargas is executing the project on behalf of Qatar Petroleum. Qatargas is an LNG Company, which delivered has major projects and operates various onshore and offshore facilities in the North Field.

In July 2019, Qatar Petroleum (QP) awarded McDermott International with front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for offshore wellhead platforms, pipelines, and cables associated with the expansion project.

The works under contact includes the design of four offshore trunk lines with intra-field pipelines, eight wellhead platforms and power and fiber optic (PFO) subsea cable rings.