Pulama Lanai, Hawaiian Electric end talks on possible purchase of Lanai utility. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay.)

Hawaiian Electric and Pulama Lanai have ended discussions about a potential sale of the electric system on Lanai, which will continue to be owned and operated by the utility.

Hawaiian Electric was approached by Pulama Lanai in 2019 about acquiring the assets of the utility after Hawaiian Electric issued a request for proposals (RFP) for renewable energy projects on Lanai. The deadline for responding to the RFP was postponed because of the sale discussions.

With the discussions ended, Hawaiian Electric is working with the Public Utilities Commission and other stakeholders to revise the RFP and continue the effort to transition from using fossil fuels to renewable resources to generate electricity for the island’s residents and businesses.

“We’ll continue working with Pulama Lanai and the community to develop options for a sustainable energy future that can work to everyone’s benefit,” said Sharon Suzuki, president of Hawaiian Electric’s Maui County and Hawaii Island utilities.

Source: Company Press Release