Further evaluation to be carried out by the partners to determine the full extent of the Dokong-1 gas discovery

The Dokong-1 gas discovery has been made in the shallow waters of Baram Province. (Credit: PTT Exploration and Production Plc.)

PTT Exploration and Production (PTTEP) and Petronas have made a sweet gas discovery in Block SK417, offshore Malaysia following the drilling of the Dokong-1 well.

The Dokong-1 wildcat well was spudded last November to target gas in the sandstone reservoir. It was drilled to a total depth of 3,810m, where it had intersected a gas column of more than 80m.

Dokong-1 is the first exploration well to be drilled in Block SK417, located in the shallow waters of Baram Province, nearly 90km off the coast of Sarawak.

Petronas said that the gas discovery in the Middle to Late Miocene Cycle VI-VII reservoirs further confirms the potential of other prospects in Baram Province.

PTTEP CEO Phongsthorn Thavisin said: “The finding of potential high-quality gas at Dokong-1 exploration well is PTTEP’s latest achievement in Malaysia following first gas production from Block H and a major gas discovery at SK410B’s Lang Lebah field.

“This drilling result paves the way for exploration of nearby prospects that have similar geological structures. It also presents opportunity for PTTEP to synergize future development and production of SK417 with the adjacent areas and leverage on our strong expertise in cluster development.”

The partners plan to drill a second exploration well in the offshore Malaysian block in the middle of this year as part of their exploration programme.

PTTEP, through its subsidiary PTTEP HK Offshore, holds an operating stake of 80% in the Block SK417 production sharing contract (PSC). The remaining 20% stake in the block is held by Petronas.

The PSC was awarded under the Malaysia Bid Round 2017 and was signed in March 2018.

Petronas said that the gas discovery in Dokong-1 has revived the Baram shallow clastics play, while confirming the presence of more sweet gas targets within the area.

Petronas Malaysia petroleum management senior vice president Mohamed Firouz Asnan said: “Monetisation of sweet gas discovery in Baram Province can be supported through existing infrastructure and will contribute towards PETRONAS’ aspiration in delivering reliable, stable and cleaner energy supply to domestic and global markets.

“In addition, the Dokong-1 discovery reinvigorates the entire exploration landscape of the Baram Province, strengthening the role of Baram gas supply network as part of the larger Sarawak gas system.”

The partners will carry out further evaluation to understand the full extent of the Dokong-1 gas discovery.