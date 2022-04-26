The collaboration will involve identifying and evaluating facilities as well as procedures and technologies concerning CCS to build economically viable CCS solutions for Thailand

PTTEP, INPEX and JGC partner to explore carbon capture and storage project. (Credit: marcinjozwiak from Pixabay)

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), INPEX CORPORATION (INPEX) and JGC Holdings Corporation (JGC) have initiated a collaboration to explore the potential development of a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in Thailand that will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate the decarbonization of Thai industries and the country as a whole.

CCS involves the capture of CO2 emissions from industrial processes before they enter the atmosphere and transporting CO2 for underground storage in geological formations where they will be appropriately managed and monitored. The collaboration will involve identifying and evaluating facilities as well as procedures and technologies concerning CCS to build economically viable CCS solutions for Thailand.

The initiative reflects PTTEP’s determination to take part in managing greenhouse gas and mitigating impacts of global warming. It has a strong potential to help industries and Thailand reduce carbon emissions and achieve our carbon neutrality goal.

Source: Company Press Release