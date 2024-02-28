Under the deal, the Italian cable solutions provider Prysmian Group will deliver a major high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable system for the Eastern Green Link 2 electricity transmission project between Peterhead in Scotland and Drax in England

Prysmian Group finalises €1.9bn worth contract for the 2GW Eastern Green Link 2 subsea electricity superhighway project. (Credit: Prysmian Group)

Cable solutions provider Prysmian Group has finalised the contract worth €1.9bn for the 2GW Eastern Green Link 2 (EGL2) subsea electricity superhighway project between Scotland and England.

The contract has been awarded by Eastern Green Link 2 Limited, a joint venture (JV) between SSEN Transmission and UK electricity transmission network owners National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET).

Under the deal, the Italian cable solutions provider will deliver a major high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable system for the electricity transmission project.

The scope of works includes designing, manufacturing, installation, testing and commissioning of the required HVDC cable system.

The contract award follows the earlier selection of Prysmian Group as the exclusive preferred bidder in May 2023.

A later commitment to guarantee the Italian company’s continued capacity availability for the Eastern Green Link 2 project was made in June 2023.

The subsea electricity superhighway project involves the installation of a 525kV high voltage direct current (HVDC) underwater transmission cable that will be laid from Peterhead in Scotland to Drax in England.

Once operational, the nearly 436km long Eastern Green Link 2 project is expected to significantly increase the UK’s capacity to deliver clean energy for approximately two million households in the UK.

The electricity transmission project is scheduled to be operational in 2029.

Prysmian Group Transmission BU executive vice president Hakan Ozmen said: “We are very proud to have the opportunity to play our role in the development of such a strategic infrastructure for UK, by making available our state-of-the-art cable technology.

“Once completed, the electrical ‘superhighway’ cable link will unlock the rich renewable energy capacity of Scotland and significantly increase the UK’s capacity to deliver clean energy for around two million homes in the UK.”

Earlier this month, Prysmian Group finalised three contracts worth about €5bn with Amprion for the BalWin1 and BalWin2 offshore grid connection systems and the DC34 underground cable project in Germany.