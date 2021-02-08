The Territory Government knows natural environment is one of our best assets and a huge part of what makes living

New Territory Government to Ban Seabed Mining. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

The Territory Labor Government has decided to declare a ban on seabed mining in the Territory.

A moratorium on mining activities in the sea and coastal waters is due to expire on 5 March 2021. It will be extended for up to another six months to allow for the Environment Minister to consult on the draft prohibition declaration, and how it will operate in NT coastal waters.

Seabed mining has never been undertaken in the Northern Territory. Worldwide there are very few seabed mining projects, and there is limited information available to identify and inform best practice environmental management and rehabilitation in the marine environment. This is particularly important in the Territory where our waters are shallow, clean and highly dynamic and our marine and coastal environments are mostly intact.

The Territory Government knows our natural environment is one of our best assets and a huge part of what makes living in the Territory so special.

We also know that a healthy environment creates a stronger economy and more local jobs – good environmental policy is smart economic policy.

The moratorium was introduced to allow the Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority (NT EPA) and Aboriginal Areas Protection Authority (AAPA) to prepare advice to Government on the actual or potential impacts of seabed mining on the NT’s environment, including its social and cultural environments, and sacred sites.

The NT EPA undertook extensive public consultation on its draft advice, and has provided the results of this consultation to the Territory Government.

“It is important that our unique environment and the jobs that rely on it are protected – and that is exactly what this Government is doing.

“The Territory Labor Government remains focused on being the comeback capital of Australia through a diverse range of existing and new job-creating industries in the Territory, while also protecting our environment.”

Source: Company Press Release