Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Silvertip owns and operates 23 wireline units and a best-in-class pumpdown fleet

ProPetro acquires Silvertip creating a leading completions-focused oilfield services company. (Credit: drpepperscott230 from Pixabay)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (“ProPetro” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PUMP), an oilfield services company providing completions services to upstream oil and gas companies, today announced it has acquired Silvertip Completion Services Operating, LLC (“Silvertip”), a provider of wireline perforating and pumpdown services solely in the Permian Basin, creating a leading completions-focused oilfield services company headquartered in the Permian Basin. The transaction consideration consisted of the issuance of 10.1 million shares of ProPetro common stock, $30 million of cash, the payoff of approximately $7 million of assumed debt, and certain other transaction costs, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, which implies a value of $150 million based upon a 15-day volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of ProPetro’s stock price as of October 27, 2022.

Headquartered in Midland, Texas, Silvertip owns and operates 23 wireline units and a best-in-class pumpdown fleet. Silvertip provides operators with efficient wireline and pumpdown services including logging, perforating, and pressure control, while showcasing its culture of data-driven decision-making, and established track record of safety.

Sam Sledge, Chief Executive Officer of ProPetro, commented, “This acquisition represents another important step for ProPetro, advancing our strategy of pursuing accretive growth opportunities that expand our margins and increase free cash flow generation to create a stronger, more resilient and more diversified company. With our highly complementary service offerings including Silvertip’s premier wireline franchise, strong cash flow metrics, and blue-chip customer relationships, ProPetro is now well-positioned to execute on cross-selling opportunities, while accelerating our ability to achieve our financial growth targets through a more integrated and diversified service offering. We are excited to welcome the Silvertip team as we work to deliver best-in-class services for our customers through a more integrated and diverse service offering to aid us in unlocking meaningful value for our shareholders.”

Mike Wood, Co-Founder and President of Silvertip, commented, “We are excited to complete this transaction, which creates an organization that is well-positioned to serve our E&P customers with greater scale and efficiency. Combining ProPetro and Silvertip pairs the best-in-class Permian hydraulic fracturing and cementing company with one of the largest Permian wireline companies. As part of a larger, more diversified and well-capitalized company, our wireline-focused business will have the resources and support to accelerate earnings, share best practices and benefit from ProPetro’s deep completions experience and technical capabilities. Importantly, we believe this transaction is also in the best interest of our valued team members, who will benefit from expanded career opportunities and a well-aligned culture focused on safety and operational excellence. We look forward to working closely with ProPetro’s talented team here in Midland to realize the full potential of this combination.”

ProPetro management expects the acquisition of Silvertip to increase 2023 Adjusted EBITDA expectations by approximately $65 million to $75 million, while converting approximately 80% of that Adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow. Given its Adjusted EBITDA-to-cash flow conversion rate, which is double ProPetro’s approximately 40% Adjusted EBITDA-to-cash flow conversion rate, Silvertip will significantly enhance the free cash flow generation of ProPetro. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive across all financial metrics. Such estimates are based on information currently available to ProPetro, depend on certain estimates and assumptions and are subject to change. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See “Non-GAAP Measures” later in this release.

ProPetro will continue to analyze opportunities to prudently deploy capital towards value-enhancing growth opportunities along with investments in its frac fleet conversion strategy. In parallel, ProPetro intends to work towards reducing capital spending through operational efficiency and enhanced maintenance capabilities. ProPetro and Silvertip will share best practices for customer service and operational processes, leveraging their combined resources to enhance already strong partnerships and organizational agility.

Transaction Details

The Company acquired Silvertip for consideration of 10.1 million shares of ProPetro common stock, $30 million of cash, the payoff of $7 million of assumed debt, and certain other transaction costs, subject to customary post-closing adjustments, which implies a value of $150 million based upon a 15-day VWAP of ProPetro’s stock price as of October 27, 2022. On a fully-diluted basis, Silvertip’s former shareholders now own approximately 9% of ProPetro.

In connection with the acquisition of Silvertip, the Company and New Silvertip Holdco, LLC, the direct parent of Silvertip (the “Seller”), entered into a Registration Rights and Lock-Up Agreement, dated November 1, 2022. Pursuant to such agreement, the Company agreed to file a registration statement as soon as practicable, but in any event within three business days of the closing of the acquisition. The Seller agreed, subject to certain customary exceptions, not to, directly or indirectly, sell, offer or agree to sell, or otherwise transfer, or loan or pledge, through swap or hedging transactions, or grant any option to purchase, make any short sale or otherwise dispose of 90% of the shares comprising the Stock Consideration for specified periods of time ranging from six to eighteen months following the closing of the acquisition. The Seller and certain of its affiliates will also have the right to demand that the Company undertake an underwritten offering of shares comprising the Stock Consideration so long as the minimum market price of the shares to be included in the offering is $30 million, subject to certain other limitations. In addition, the Seller and certain of its affiliates will have certain “piggyback” rights if the Company or certain other holders of the Company’s common stock undertakes an underwritten offering, subject to customary cutbacks.

Source: Company Press Release