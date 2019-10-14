ProCon Wind Energy forms a new Danish offshore wind cluster in Taiwan with A-leaf, All NRG, Comtech, Hytor and Site solutions

Image: ProCon Wind Energy forms Danish offshore wind cluster in Taiwan. Photo: Courtesy of Nicholas Doherty/Unsplash

Because of the industry’s increasing focus on keeping cost down – including the cost of energy, we have decided to enter into a collaboration with A-leaf, All NRG, Comtech, Hytor and Site solutions.

CEO Claus Søgaard Poulsen elaborates on the idea behind and the benefits with the Danish cluster in Taiwan:

“The industry and our customers require that we are locally present in the APAC region. However, even though it is a new market, there is no room for the long running-in process which everyone had in Europe. We have therefore established this offshore wind cluster with the purpose of transferring our collective experience to the Taiwanese market as well as keeping our start-up costs down. In that sense, we also contribute to a lower levelized cost of energy.”

Each company still operates as an individual company with its own agreements and contracts. As such, to begin with, we are six individual companies which share an office and e.g. local resources. Only time will tell what the future holds for the cluster as we are open for other companies and opportunities.

Source: Company Press Release