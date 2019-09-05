Pöyry was selected as engineer’s contractor for the 12 power plants, with a total generating capacity of 1.49GW, in 2015

Image: Pöyry completes last of the 12 power plants in Thailand. Photo: Courtesy of Rebecca Humann/Pixabay

Finnish engineering company Pöyry has completed its work at the last of the 12 gas-fired combined cycle power plants owned by Gulf MP Company in Thailand.

The last power plant began commercial operations this July. The company received a contract from Gulf MP Company in March 2015, for the 12 projects, which included nine 120MW and three 130MW gas-fired combined cycle power plants to be installed in Thailand.

Contract details of Pöyry

As the contractor’s engineer, Pöyry undertook the engineering and design works, process and plant engineering, plant layout design, civil and structural design, mechanical and piping design, control and instrumentation design, electrical design, procurement and tendering services, along with project management and administrative services.

Gulf MP Company had selected Toyo Engineering Corporation as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the 12 projects back in 2015. TEC Project Services secured supply contracts for the project.

Gulf MP Company has already begun selling electricity from the projects to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) under the Small Power Producer (SPP) program, since May 2017, when the first of the 12 plants achieved commercial operations.

The 12 SPP power project had a combined installed power generation capacity of 1.49GW and a combined installed steam generation capacity of 247 tons per hour.

Pöyry Asia regional director, Petteri Härkki said: “We are pleased to have successfully finished these important engineering projects on time and with good quality.

“The successful completion of these 12 projects show the major benefits that parallel execution of multiple standardised power plant projects can have, and the unparalleled expertise that Pöyry has in executing largely standardised power plant designs.”

The Gulf MP Company is owned jointly by Mitsui & Co and Gulf Energy Development Public Company.

In February, Pöyry announced the completion of the owner’s engineer services contract for Amata B. Grimm Power 4 and 5 power plants in Thailand.

Pöyry provided owner’s engineering services (OEM) for both power plants which included project management, design review, EPC contract administration, and schedule control and erection and installation surveillance of the complete plant.