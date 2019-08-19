Pöyry will provide project management, engineering review and other assistance as part of owner’s engineer for the solar project

Image: Pöyry selected as owner’s engineer for Malaysian solar project. Photo: Courtesy of Jukka Niittymaa/Pixabay

Finnish engineering consultant Pöyry has secured an Owner’s Engineer (OE) services assignment for a 30MW solar power plant from Redsol Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Scatec Solar.

As part of the contract, Pöyry will provide assistance in project management, engineering review, as-built drawing review, and other assistance during project construction.

The 30MW solar plant is owned by Norwegian solar developer Scatec Solar

Located in Perak, Malaysia, the solar project will be the fourth project owned by Norway-based Scatec Solar, in Malaysia.

Pöyry Energy Sdn Bhd, Malaysia managing director Kishore Dass said: “We are delighted to be part of this project as we stay committed to increase the renewable energy contribution into the national power generation mix.

“We are committed to work with Redsol in realizing its goal to continuously deliver affordable, deployable and sustainable clean energy in the South East Asian region.”

In November 2018, Pöyry was selected by Phu Yen TTP, as the owner’s engineer for a 257MW Hoa Hoi solar PV power plant project in Phu Yen province, Vietnam. Phu Yen TTP is a project company established by B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited from Thailand and Truong Thanh Vietnam Group (TTVN) from Vietnam.

The project includes a total of 257MW solar PV plant, along with 220kV electrical interconnection, constructed on 260 hectares of land in the South Central Coast area of Vietnam.

Pöyry agreed to provide assistance in project management, design review, and site supervision services during construction and commissioning.

In Southeast Asia, Pöyry claims to be involved in more than 30GW of generating capacity in on-going thermal, hydro and renewable energy projects in the region.

At present, in Malaysia, the company is involved in about 5GW of new power generation under construction. The company also claims to have contributed to more than 250 solar PV projects with over 17GW of generating capacity globally.