The Northern Territory’s Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Water Security has granted environmental approval for the Fountain Head gold project, located in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory

Fountain Head gold project granted environmental permit. (Credit: Joe from Pixabay)

Australian minerals exploration and development company PNX Metals has secured environmental approval for its fully-owned Fountain Head gold project.

Fountain Head operation is located in the Pine Creek region of the Northern Territory, around 170km by road from Darwin.

The Northern Territory’s Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Water Security has granted the approval under the NT Environment Protection Act 2019 (EP Act).

PNX said that the Fountain Head Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), submitted in mid-2022, is an important component of the project approval process.

It contains a comprehensive risk assessment, including studies on groundwater and surface water, biodiversity, Aboriginal and cultural heritage, socioeconomic impacts, transport, air quality, noise, and rehabilitation.

PNX managing director James Fox said: “The grant of environmental approval for the Fountain Head Gold Project is the culmination of a significant body of work, and a milestone event in PNX’s Pine Creek integrated development strategy.

“The project team is now focused on completing and submitting Mine Management Plans, and progressing approvals for the Hayes Creek Zinc-Gold-Silver Project.

“Near-mine and regional exploration will re-start shortly with a focus on two newly identified highly prospective ‘gold’ corridors containing multiple high-priority drill targets on our northern leases.”

The environmental approval completes the EIS process for the Fountain Head project.

It allows the company to submit a Mining Management Plan (MMP) to the Department of Industry, Tourism & Trade (DITT) for assessment, which is expected in March this year.

The MMP application will be in line with the requirements of the NT Mining Management Act 2001 and will contain recommendations from the NT EPA regarding Fountain Head.

Upon successful review of the MMP, DITT would provide a Mining Authorisation in the third quarter of 2023, which is the last step in the approvals process for the project.