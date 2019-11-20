The two wind farms are equipped with eight wind power turbines with a total nominal capacity of 27.9MW.

Image: PNE Group completed the Neuenwalde and Kittlitz wind farms. Photo: courtesy of S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay.

PNE Group has completed two further wind farms in Germany. In the wind farms “Neuenwalde” (Lower Saxony) and “Kittlitz III” (Brandenburg), eight wind power turbines with a total nominal capacity of 27.9 megawatts (MW) were erected.

The “Kittlitz III” wind farm in the district of Oberspreewald-Lausitz is an extension of a wind farm which was built in two phases in previous years. WKN GmbH, a member of the PNE Group, was therefore able to use its previous knowledge, among others, about the difficult ground conditions on the site of a former open-cast mine and to expand its expertise during its activities in these disturbed areas in the post-mining landscape. Against this backdrop, the construction of the six Vestas wind power turbines was completed quickly and without any problems.

Three Vestas V126 and three Vestas V136 turbines were installed at the “Kittlitz III” wind farm. With different hub heights, they reach a total height of almost 200 metres.

At the “Neuenwalde” wind farm in the district of Cuxhaven (Lower Saxony), two Nordex N117 wind turbines with a total height of approx. 149 metres were erected within a short time. The turbines have a total nominal capacity of 7.2 MW.

PNE AG operates seven of the installed wind power turbines in its own portfolio. One of the turbines in the “Kittlitz III” wind farm was previously sold and erected for the buyer.

Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG: “With these wind farms, we are making a further contribution to the energy revolution and climate protection. We have thus also further expanded our own wind farm portfolio by 24.4 MW.”