Pin Oak Corpus Christi, LLC (“Pin Oak” or the “Company”) announced material updates to its growing terminals business in the Corpus Christimarket, including new interconnection agreements with EPIC Pipeline and Red Oak Pipeline and commencement of construction on its new crude oil trading hub at Taft (“Taft Terminal”). The Taft Terminal will complement Pin Oak’s Corpus Christi Terminal, an approximately 4 million barrel storage facility with export-capable Suezmax and MR docks set to commence operations in Q4 2019.

Key Highlights

EPIC Pipeline Interconnection capable of receiving crude oil from the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale

Red Oak Pipeline Interconnection capable of receiving crude oil from the Permian Basin, Bakken Shale , DJ Basin, and Niobrara Basin

, DJ Basin, and Niobrara Basin Commencing construction on 1.7 million barrels of crude oil tankage at Taft Terminal, with ability to construct an additional 2.8 million barrels of crude oil tankage

Taft Terminal will have connectivity to Corpus Christi and Ingleside markets, Pin Oak Corpus Christi (including its key infrastructure), and long haul pipelines

“The execution of these new pipeline interconnections and commercial commitments supports the build-out of our Taft Terminal, and creates a unique service offering. Pin Oak’s ability to receive product volumes from the most prolific basins in the United States will deliver to our customer’s unparalleled optionality and access to both domestic and international markets alike, further facilitating essential diversification for U.S. producers. Our activities at Pin Oak’s Taft Terminal only add to the economic growth for the local economy in and around Corpus Christi,” said Corey Leonard, Chief Executive Officer of Pin Oak.

