The discovery was made after Korzeniówek-2K appraisal well on the Mielec – Bojanów fields in the region

PGNiG completes drilling another well on the Mielec – Bojanów fields. (Credit: skeeze/Pixabay)

Polish state-controlled oil and gas company Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) has discovered more gas in Podkarpacie region after drilling another well on the Mielec – Bojanów fields.

The Korzeniówek-2K appraisal well, along with the previously drilled wellbore in this area, will allow the extraction of an additional about 24 million cubic meters of natural gas output annually.

The Korzeniówek-2K well is located in Pustków village in the Dębica district in Polish region of Podkarpacie.

The geology and hydrocarbon production division of PGNiG started the natural gas exploration work in the Podkarpacie area in the end of 2017 with the spudding of the first well Korzeniówek-1K.

PGNiG Management Board president Jerzy Kwieciński said: “Positive results returned by another gas well drilled in Podkarpacie confirm that the region is key to ensuring Poland’s energy security, its producing reserves play a very important role in our strategy of diversifying gas supply sources.

“Thanks to the drilling of further wells and the use of state-of-the-art digital tools in field production processes, we want to step up the domestic output of natural gas in the years to come.”

PGNiG to place both wells into production through the existing infrastructure

The company estimates that the annual gas production from Korzeniówek-2K well will be approximately 17.4 million cubic meters (mcm), and from the previously drilled Korzeniówek-1K well to be approximately 6.6 mcm.

PGNiG said that both the wells will be put into production through the existing operating infrastructure of the Pilzno Gas Production Facility.

The company is currently analysing the obtained geological and formation data that will be useful in deciding to continue exploration work in the area.

