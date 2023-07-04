Under the contracts, Navantia-Windar will deliver monopile foundations, while Orient Cable will supply 170km of 66kV subsea array cables that will connect the wind turbines of the Polish offshore wind facility to the offshore substations

Navantia-Windar and Orient Cable win contracts for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm. (Credit: David Will from Pixabay)

Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) and Ørsted have signed key contracts for the 1.5GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland with Navantia-Windar and Orient Cable (NBO) for the delivery of foundations and array cables.

Baltica 2 is the first stage of the 2.5GW Baltica offshore wind farm, which also includes Baltica 3 offshore wind farm with a capacity of 1GW.

Under its contract, Navantia-Windar will deliver monopile foundations with the largest exceeding 100m and weighing more than 2,000 tonnes.

Orient Cable will supply 170km of 66kV subsea array cables that will connect the wind turbines of the Polish offshore wind facility to the offshore substations.

Ørsted and PGE agreed to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV) for the development of the Baltica 2 and 3 offshore wind projects in February 2021.

PGE management board president Wojciech Dąbrowski said: “By signing contracts for the wind turbine generators for Baltica 2 earlier in April, we have started a series of agreements that are crucial for the development of the project.

“Securing components for Baltica 2 will allow us to continue with next phases of the project development. Our planned actions consistently bring us closer to achieving the strategic goal of the PGE Group which is developing of 2.5 GW in offshore wind capacity by 2030.”

To be developed in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea between Łeba and Ustka, the Baltica offshore wind project is expected to support Poland’s green energy transition and deliver renewable energy to about four million households in the country.

Ørsted and PGE Baltica aim to complete the construction of Baltica 2 offshore wind farm by the end of 2027, subject to final investment decisions.

The companies expect to commence full operations at the Baltica 3 offshore wind facility no later than by the end of 2029.

Ørsted offshore Poland managing director Agata Staniewska said: “Ørsted has 30 years of experience developing, sourcing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms, and together with PGE we’re committed to delivering offshore wind energy to Poland at large scale.

“By signing another two strategic component contracts for Baltica 2, we’re step by step moving forward with this landmark project that will be pioneering offshore wind in Poland.”

In April 2023, both partners signed an agreement with a consortium to act as the contract engineer for the Baltica offshore wind farm. The consortium is made up of Biuro Studiów, Projektów i Realizacji Energoprojekt‐Katowice, and Energopomiar.