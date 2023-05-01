Under the terms of the agreement, the consortium will oversee the work performed by the general contractor during the construction of the line and the station parts of the onshore connection infrastructure and take part in inspections, factory acceptance tests and periodic health and safety checks

PGE and Ørsted appoint contract engineer for 2.5GW Baltica offshore wind farm. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) and Ørsted have signed an agreement with a consortium to act as the contract engineer for the 2.5GW Baltica offshore wind farm in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea.

The consortium involves Biuro Studiów, Projektów i Realizacji Energoprojekt‐Katowice and Energopomiar and will serve as the contract engineer during the construction of the offshore wind project’s land connection.

Under the terms of the agreement, the consortium will oversee the work performed by the general contractor during the construction of the line and the station parts of the onshore connection infrastructure.

The scope of work for the contract engineer includes the constant control of the quality and progress of the work performed by the general contractor.

Besides, the consortium will take part in inspections, factory acceptance tests and periodic health and safety checks.

PGE management board president Wojciech Dąbrowski said: “It is very important for the PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna to make the best use of the potential of domestic suppliers and service contractors in the supply chain for the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm.

“We are pleased to assign the function of contract engineer to a consortium consisting of Polish companies, confirming that domestic companies have the right potential to enter into tenders for such large offshore wind energy investments.”

The offshore wind farm project includes three stages, namely Baltica1, Baltica 2, and Baltica 3, with a capacity of about 900MW, 1.5GW and 1GW, respectively.

Ørsted and PGE agreed to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV) for the development of the Baltica 2 and 3 projects in February 2021.

The Baltica 2 and 3 offshore wind farms are expected to deliver clean energy to Polish households by 2030.

Ørsted offshore poland managing director Agata Staniewska-Bolesta said: “The signing of an agreement with the consortium of the companies Biuro Studiów, Projektów i Realizacji “Energoprojekt-Katowice” SA and “Energopomiar” Sp. z o.o. brings us closer to providing 2.5 GW of green energy for Polish households by 2030.

“This cooperation is also in line with our commitments under the sectoral agreement for the development of offshore wind energy in Poland, the primary objective of which is to maximise the local content.”

PGE said that both stages of the offshore wind farms have secured location decisions (PSzW) and environmental decisions.

The projects have also received the right to Contracts for Differential (CfD) and the decisions on the individual level of support by the European Commission and the president of the energy regulatory office.