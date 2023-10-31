Under the terms of the contract, Steelwind Nordenham, a specialist in manufacturing of monopiles, will deliver 34 foundations for the Polish offshore wind facility with their production slated to begin in the second half of 2025

Steelwind Nordenham to supply 34 monopile foundations for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE Group) and Ørsted have awarded a contract to Germany-based Steelwind Nordenham for the supply of foundations for the 1.5GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland.

Under the terms of the contract, Steelwind Nordenham will deliver 34 monopile foundations for the Polish offshore wind facility.

The production of the foundations is scheduled to commence in the latter half of 2025.

The award to the German firm marks the last contract pertaining to key components for the offshore part of Baltica 2 project. Besides, the contract will complete the tier 1 level of the investment.

Ørsted offshore Poland managing director Agata Staniewska said: “The bidding process for all key components for Baltica 2 took place in 2022 and early 2023, a time of unprecedented macroeconomic challenges due to the war in Ukraine, supply chain problems, high inflation, and rising interest rates.

“Despite these challenges, we were able to finalise all Tier 1 contracts in the offshore scope.”

To be developed in southern Baltic Sea, about 40km off the Polish coast, the Baltica 2 offshore wind project is expected to generate sufficient clean energy to meet the electricity consumption needs of nearly 2.4 million Polish households.

The Polish offshore wind farm features 107 turbines and four offshore transformer stations. It is scheduled to complete construction by the end of 2027.

Earlier this year, PGE and Ørsted awarded a contract for 77 monopiles for turbines and offshore substations to an alliance formed by Navantia and Windar.

Production of the monopiles for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm will start next year.

PGE Group CEO and management board president Wojciech Dąbrowski said: “This investment of 1.5GW capacity is the biggest energy project to date based on renewables, and we are talking about the first stage only. The entire Baltica Offshore Wind Farm of 2.5GW capacity will be ready by the end of this decade.”

Ørsted and PGE agreed to form a 50/50 joint venture (JV) for the development of the Baltica 2 and 3 projects in February 2021. Together, the Baltica 2 and Baltica 3 projects will form the Baltica offshore wind farm.

The Baltica 3 offshore wind farm will have a total capacity of 1GW and is projected to be commissioned by 2029.