PG&E will bring five new energy storage systems online by August 2021, to provide enhanced electric system reliability, and further integrate renewable energy

The new PG&E projects will feature lithium-ion battery energy storage systems. (Credit: Pixabay/Nicole Köhler)

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has filed with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), seeking approval for five energy storage projects totaling 423MW.

The new energy storage projects are designed to further integrate clean energy from renewable generation sources while ensuring future reliability of the electric system, said the company.

PG&E energy policy and procurement senior vice president Fong Wan said: “PG&E is deeply committed to the California vision of a sustainable energy future.

“As we continue to integrate large amounts of intermittent renewable energy, we are now taking advantage of advancements in energy storage technology to ensure that customers continue to receive clean and reliable power from a flexible and dependable electric grid.”

The five new PG&E projects will feature lithium-ion battery energy storage systems

The company was authorised to procure a minimum of 716.9MW system reliability resources to come online between August 2021 and August 2023.

The five new battery energy storage projects represent the first phase of procuring system reliability resources that need to come online within that timeframe. The company intends to issue a phase 2 competitive solicitation soon.

The five projects are said to feature lithium-ion battery energy storage systems (BESS), each with a four-hour discharge duration, and will either be co-located with solar or geothermal plants or be built as part of new energy storage projects.

The five new battery energy storage projects include Diablo Energy Storage, Vistra Energy MOSS100 Energy Storage, Gateway Energy Storage, The Blythe Energy Storage 110 project, Coso Battery Storage.

The Diablo Energy Storage project is comprised of three separate 15-year agreements totaling 150MW, the Vistra Energy MOSS100 Energy Storage project is comprised of 10-year agreement for 100MW and the Gateway Energy Storage project is comprised of a 15-year agreement for 50MW.

In addition, the Blythe Energy Storage 110 project is comprised of a 15-year agreement for 63MW and is co-located with an existing 110MW solar project, and the Coso Battery Storage project is comprised of a 15-year agreement for a 60MW.

Wan added: “PG&E is well positioned with the energy storage projects under contract today to meet the state’s ambitious clean energy and storage goals while ensuring grid reliability, and we will continue to look toward innovation, integration of new technologies, and collaboration to drive a clean energy future.”