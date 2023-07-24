The new discoveries were made with Gedombak well in Block SK306, the Mirdanga well in Block SK411 and the Sinsing well in Block SK313, the Machinchang and Pangkin wells in Block SK301B, and the Kalung Emas well in Block SK315

Petronas Carigali makes multiple discoveries in Sarawak Basin, Malaysia (Credit: WORKSITE Ltd. on Unsplash)

Petronas Carigali, a wholly owned subsidiary of Malaysian energy group Petronas, has made six new oil and gas discoveries in five blocks off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia.

The new discoveries were made with Gedombak well in Block SK306, the Mirdanga well in Block SK411 in the Balingian province, and the Sinsing well in Block SK313.

Also, Petronas Carigali made new discoveries at the Machinchang and Pangkin wells in Block SK301B, and the Kalung Emas well in Block SK315 in the West Luconia province.

Stemming from new and existing group of oil fields, the new discoveries showed low levels of contaminants, said the oil and gas company.

Petronas executive vice president and upstream CEO Datuk Adif Zulkifli said: “This string of successful discoveries clearly shows the still untapped exploration potential of Malaysia’s basins, waiting to be discovered by companies who are willing to adopt new and innovative ways.

“We hope these will provide the impetus for more companies to participate and invest in Malaysia’s Upstream sector, especially in the exploration front.”

The new discoveries were achieved based on the company’s domestic exploration drilling campaign that started in late 2022, which led to the discovery that year of Nahara-1.

Located in Block SK306, Nahara-1 is one of the company’s most significant oil discoveries in a decade.

Petronas Carigali attributed the achievement to its advanced clustered exploration approach, a unique style of prospecting that is suitable for highly matured geological provinces.

Furthermore, Petronas Carigali intends to expand the use of its clustered exploration approach to other exploration ventures in Malaysia.

Petronas exploration vice president Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman said: “These discoveries are the result of our exploration teams’ willingness to challenge norms and defy long-standing dogmas. We are highly encouraged by our early success and will continue enhancing our efforts.”

In April this year, Petronas Carigali signed a Farm-Out Agreement (FOA) with SMJSB, which is fully owned by the Sabah State Government, to farm out a 50% stake in Samarang PSC.