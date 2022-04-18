The project located off the coast of East Java was brought into production following the drilling of the BTJTB-T2 well; the production target of the project is 12,500boe per day and 30mmscf of gas per day from five development wells

Petronas, through its subsidiary PC Ketapang II (PCK2L), has started production from the Bukit Tua phase-2B project in Indonesian waters.

The first hydrocarbon from the project located off the coast of East Java was achieved following the drilling of the BTJTB-T2 well, said the Malaysian oil and gas company.

Located within the Ketapang block, the BTJTB-T2 well was spudded in late September 2021. It was drilled with a target depth of 1,890m.

According to Petronas, the milestone is part of the fourth development project following Bukit Tua phase 1, phase 2A, and phase 3.

The company’s target for the Bukit Tua phase-2B project is to produce 12,500 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day and 30 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) of gas per day via the drilling of five development wells.

Petronas executive vice president and upstream CEO Adif Zulkifli said: “As a progressive energy and solutions partner, this achievement demonstrates our commitment to deliver safe and reliable supply of energy to Indonesia.

“The Bukit Tua Phase-2B project’s first hydrocarbon will play an important role in contributing to Indonesia’s target to achieve one million barrel of oil per day by 2030.”

Petronas has an operating stake of 80% in the Ketapang block, which is held through PC Ketapang II and another subsidiary Petronas Carigali (Ketapang). The remaining stake of 20% in the offshore block is owned by Saka Ketapang Perdana.

PC Ketapang II president director Yuzaini Md Yusof said: “We are proud of the positive results as well as the full commitment from all parties that led us to this achievement. We thank SKK Migas, the local authorities and our partners for their tremendous support throughout the project.”

The Bukit Tua phase-2B project is an expansion of the Bukit Tua oil field, which has been producing since 2015.

Apart from the Ketapang block, Petronas operates the North Madura II production sharing contract (PSC) offshore East Java. The company is also a joint venture partner in six other blocks located onshore as well as offshore in the Sumatera, Natuna Sea, East Java, and West Papua areas.