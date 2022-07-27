The Basserode and Fournière Properties lie within the rapidly emerging Cadillac-Pontiac lithium belt, where large properties have recently been assembled

Petrolympic Ltd. (TSX.V:PCQ) (OTC:PCQRF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option purchase agreement with Mr. Glenn Griesbach to acquire a 100% interest in the Basserode Lithium and Fournière Lithium properties (the “Properties”) located in the emerging Cadillac-Pontiac lithium camp in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, southwest of Val d’Or, Quebec.

The Basserode Property consists of 123 claims covering 7,092.8 hectares (70.1 km2). It is located 70 km southwest of the city of Val-d’Or and 30 km south of the city of Rouyn-Noranda, and spans over parts of the Basserode, Bellecombe, and Caire townships. The Fournière Property is composed of 25 claims covering 1,440.9 hectares (14.4 km2). It is located 25 km southwest of the city of Val-d’Or and belongs to the Desroberts and Fournière townships. Both Properties are covered by a network of trails and logging roads allowing for good access and effective exploration with reduced exploration costs.

The Basserode and Fournière Properties lie within the rapidly emerging Cadillac-Pontiac lithium belt, where large properties have recently been assembled by companies such as Sayona Quebec Inc., Medaro Mining Corp., Brunswick Exploration Inc., High Tide Resources Corp., Narrow River Resources Pty Ltd., NeoTerrex Corp., Renforth Resources Inc., Vision Lithium Inc., and Winsome Resources Inc.

The Properties are nested in a highly favourable geological context for lithium exploration in the geological Pontiac Sub-province, which is located south of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and is bounded by the Larder Lake-Cadillac Deformation Zone to the north and by the Grenville Front to the south. Traditionally there has been very little exploration work done in the rocks of the Pontiac, as attention has historically been drawn to the gold and volcanogenic-type base metal deposits found in the adjoining Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Pontiac consists of roughly equal amounts of metasediments and various batholiths and plutons. Lithium mineralization have been identified at several sites in the Pontiac, within spodumene-bearing pegmatites dykes that cut both the metasediments and intrusive rocks. Contrary to other sources of lithium such as brines and clays, spodumene-bearing pegmatites contain higher-grades lithium deposits with lower levels of impurities and more simple metallurgical processes.

Preliminary discussions are underway for a Phase 1 exploration program to identify prospective pegmatite dykes, including a proposed high-definition magnetic and radiometric survey in conjunction with an interpretive survey utilizing high-definition LIDAR data, to be followed by prospecting, mapping and rock sampling surveys.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the claims that comprise the Basserode and Fournière properties by (i) making aggregate cash payments of $35,000 over one year; (ii) issuing an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company over one year; and (iii) issuing 500,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) of the Purchaser to the Optionor at the next flow-through financing (if such financing occurs) at the same strike price and conditions as for the investors in such flow-through financing. Upon exercise of the Option by the Company, the Optionor will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the two properties, 1.0% of which may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

