Petrofac will provide FEED and conceptualisation studies to clients in Oman and Libya following the award of a clutch of new contracts.

In Oman, Petrofac will support Flare to Value LLC (F2V) by producing a basic engineering package to recover gas that is currently flared at three onshore locations. Petrofac’s focus will be on the fast-track execution of constructible, operable and standardised solutions that maximise modularisation and minimise interruptions to ongoing operations.

In another deal, Petrofac has been awarded a contract by Waha Oil Company (WOC) to produce a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for its Gialo III field, onshore Libya. The work will be executed over a schedule of 41 weeks and will support WOC’s planned programme of development over the coming years.

Petrofac has also been awarded a four-month conceptual and pre-FEED study for the rehabilitation of the Dahra Oil Field in Concession 32, onshore Libya. The scope covers upstream facilities including well sites, flowlines, process plant and export pipelines. The ultimate client is Waha and Petrofac has formed a Project Joint Venture with Taknia to execute the work. This award demonstrates Petrofac’s strength of engineering capability and track record in North Africa.

All three contracts will be executed by Petrofac’s Engineering & Consultancy Services (ECS) business in Woking, UK.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director, Petrofac Engineering and Production Services West, said: “We are delighted to have secured these engineering contracts to support clients in our core markets in the Middle East and North Africa. These awards demonstrate how our high-end consultancy and front-end engineering expertise can support our clients in unlocking complex projects.”

