The new FPSO will increase the production. (Credit: Banco de Imagens Yinson)

Brazil’s state-owned petroleum company Petrobras announced that its floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit, Anna Nery, has commenced production in Campos Basin.

The FPSO is part of the revitalisation project of the Marlim and Voador fields to produce from the post-salt reservoirs and Brava, located in the pre-salt of the two fields.

The unit can produce up to 70,000 barrels of oil and process four million m³ of gas every day.

Anna Nery unit, together with another FPSO called Anita Garibaldi, constitutes the first major revitalisation project for mature fields in the Campos Basin, said Petrobras.

Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates said: “This is the largest project in the world in the recovery of mature assets in the offshore industry. Through it, we will increase production, maintain jobs, and open an important learning and knowledge front for other similar projects throughout Brazil.”

According to Petrobras, the deployment of the two new FPSO units at the mature field exploration provides operational continuity to the Marlim and Voador fields.

The two units would increase the fields’ production to an average of 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), maintain jobs and support services.

The FPSO Anna Nery was supplied by the Malaysian energy infrastructure and technology company Yinson.

It is currently anchored in a water depth of 927m and interconnected to 32 wells. The unit is scheduled to reach peak production in 2025.

The Marlim and Voador revitalisation project will boost Campos Basin production from the current levels of around 560,000boed to 900,000boed in 2027.