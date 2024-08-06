Petrobras verifies a natural gas discovery in the Uchuva-2 well in the Tayrona block offshore Colombia. (Credit: Zachary Theodore on Unsplash)

Brazilian state-owned petroleum company Petrobras has confirmed a natural gas discovery in the Uchuva-2 well in the Tayrona block offshore Colombia.

Located 31km off the coast and at a water depth of 804m, the Uchuva-2 well was spudded in June 2024.

The new discovery has been achieved as an extent of the natural gas discovery made in 2022 with the drilling of the Uchuva-1 well.

Currently, drilling is progressing with the five-phase programme. The gas-bearing interval was verified at phase 4 through wireline logging.

It will be further delineated through laboratory analyses.

Petrobras is the operator of the asset with an interest of 44.44% while Ecopetrol holds the remaining stake of 55.56%.

The Brazilian company intends to continue operations to complete the project to drill the well to the expected depth and characterising the conditions of the reservoirs found.

A formation test is expected to be carried out by the end of this year.

According to Petrobras, the Uchuva-2 offshore well contributes the necessary data required for the development of a new frontier of exploration and production in Colombia.

It also boosts the volumetric potential for gas in the region, said the Brazilian energy company.

Petrobras stated: “Petrobras’ operations in the Tayrona Block are in line with the company’s long-term strategy, aimed at replenishing oil and gas reserves through the exploration of new frontiers and acting in partnership, ensuring that global energy demand is met during the energy transition.”

In May this year, Petrobras, along with its partners in the Atapu and Sépia consortiums, reached the final investment decision (FID) for the second development phase of the Atapu and Sépia fields in Brazilian waters.

The Atapu and Sépia oil fields are located in the pre-salt Santos Basin and are operated by the Brazilian energy company with stakes of 65.7% and 55.3%, respectively.