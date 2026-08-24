The Keta Basin is situated in south-eastern Ghana. Credit: André Motta de Souza/Petrobras News Agency.

Petrobras has started direct negotiations for exploration contracts in four offshore blocks in Ghana’s Keta Basin after the country’s Ministry of Energy and Green Transition approved its application.

The company previously submitted an expression of interest for these areas, located off the west coast of Africa.

According to Petrobras, this step is part of its strategy to replenish oil and gas reserves by exploring new regions abroad, as outlined in its current business plan.

The Brazilian company stated that evaluating new opportunities forms part of its efforts to diversify its exploration portfolio and maintain the long-term sustainability of its operations.

The Keta Basin is situated in south-eastern Ghana.

The region is largely rural but is experiencing both population growth and increased urbanisation, with major economic activities including agriculture, construction, eco-tourism, fisheries, mining, trade and transport.

The company did not disclose a timeline for finalising any agreements.

Petrobras recently announced that the Alexandre de Gusmão floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel in the Mero field in Brazilian waters has reached its peak output of 180,000 barrels of oil per day.

This is the fifth FPSO installed at the site, which is located in the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin.

Mero is currently Brazil’s third-largest oil-producing field after Búzios and Tupi.

Earlier this month, Petrobras discovered hydrocarbons in an exploration well currently being drilled in block FZA-M-59 in deep waters around 175km offshore from Amapá state.

The Morpho well, known as 1-BRSA-1405-APS, sits at a depth of 2,886m in the sedimentary basin at the mouth of the Amazon River along Brazil’s equatorial margin.

The presence of hydrocarbons was identified through electrical and rock indicator logging.

Drilling is still in progress as the company continues its assessment of the area, with a stated focus on safety and environmental standards.